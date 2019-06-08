16:22
SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes

«People do not believe that I did not know anything about what was going on at Osh Customs, but I trusted my services of the State Committee for National Security,» said Almazbek Atambayev, the former president of Kyrgyzstan, at a rally.

«There was not a single report on the Customs for six years. And what did I find out? From 2013 to 2016, Asylbek Kozhobekov worked as the head of the Osh Department of SCNS, from 2015 to 2018 — Idris Kadyrkulov. It is no coincidence that Kadyrkulov became the Chairman of SCNS. No wonder they have become so. Probably, they deserved it, that is why I did not receive a single note on the Customs? What is going on at the Customs now?» the former president said.

SCNS has become a threat to national security. Employees defend the clans of the Jeenbekovs and Matraimovs.

Almazbek Atambayev
«They don’t care what will happen to the country.» Bakiyev’s advisers gathered around Sooronbai not for nothing. Imankadyr Rysaliev was an Adviser to Zhanysh Bakiyev," Almazbek Atambayev said.
