Zarylbek Rysaliev summoned for questioning to Ministry of Internal Affairs

Former Interior Minister Zarylbek Rysaliev was summoned for questioning to the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs within the case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that he is being interrogated since 10.00.

The criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. On June 3, the police detained the ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova after interrogation. She was placed in detention center 1 by court decision.