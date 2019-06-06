16:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Journalists hold rally at building of Chui Regional Administration

Journalists hold a rally at the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region demanding resignation of the head of the region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov.

Earlier, collection of signatures for his resignation started on social networks. Activists and journalists launched a protest with the hashtag # Abdraimovketsin.

During the events in Orok village the day before, the official refused to give a comment to the media representative, saying that he would only answer questions from Ala-Too 24 correspondents (OTRK).

«I don’t like your face,» he added, addressing a journalist from AKIpress, who asked a question.

Media experts stress that by his behavior the official violated not only the ethics of a civil servant, but also other norms of the laws. In particular, the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic states that «no one can be subjected to discrimination on the basis of gender, race, language, disability, ethnicity, religion, age» and other circumstances. Everyone in Kyrgyzstan is guaranteed an access to information. There is no rule in the law that officials may not answer journalists’ questions if they do not like their appearance.

Media representatives demand from the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to take measures against the official and remove him from his post.
link:
views: 82
Print
Related
Members of Almazbek Atambayev’s party to hold rally on June 8
Civil activist holds rally against corruption in Bishkek
Owners of garages hold rally near Bishkek City Hall
Doctors demand privatization of rooms in dormitory in Bishkek
SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case
Doctors hold rally at White House in Bishkek demanding salary increase
Residents of Ton district hold rally in support of Damir Musakeev
Scandal at Novopavlovka school. Parents repeatedly hold rally
Organizer of rally of Voenno-Antonovka residents fined for unauthorized protest
Rally against uranium mining held in Karakol city
Popular
Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet