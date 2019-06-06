15:28
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Seven fields to be put out to tender in Kyrgyzstan

It is planned to put out to tender the promising deposit Sulukta, Kadamdzhai, Kara-Keche, Tuyuk-Kargasha, Togolok, Naukatskoe, Dzhetim in 2019. The Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Emil Osmonbetov said.

Today, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting on the situation in the mining industry. He stressed the need for high-quality preparation of conditions for tenders for deposits.

The head of Government stressed the need to study the issue of including requirements for creation of non-core industries in conditions of the competition as a part of economic development of the region where the subsoil facility is located.

«It is necessary to seriously address the issue of launching promising fields, such as Jerooy and Kichi-Chaarat, Shambesai, and fully hold events to successfully start activities on them. A rational and systematic approach to the development of subsoil will make it possible to reduce the dependence of the budget on concessional loans and grants from international organizations and some countries,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

Participants of the meeting discussed issues of environmental and social orientation of Kumtor mine.
link:
views: 49
Print
Related
Level of deposits’ dollarization reduces by 2.2 percent for 6 months
Kyrgyzstan may get $ 83.3 billion from development of deposits
Level of deposit dollarization in Kyrgyzstan reduces by 3.5 percent for year
Issue of licenses for deposits proposed to be changed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to permit development of deposits on glaciers
Two gold deposits put up for auction
Subsoil users to be able to develop deposits without land transformation
About 20 companies lost their licenses for development of deposits in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine Englishman Stephen Marshall came to Bishkek to teach locals to drink wine
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet