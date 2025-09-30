12:34
USD 87.40
EUR 102.47
RUB 1.05
English

Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent

The deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grew by 21.1 percent. These data are contained in the National Bank’s materials.

It is noted that the total deposit base of the banking sector amounted to 717.6 billion soms.

The growth by category is as follows:

  • Legal entity deposits — 304.9 billion soms (23.8 percent),
  • Individual deposits — 247.6 billion soms (19.2 percent),
  • Government deposits — 62.5 billion soms (20.8 percent),
  • Non-resident deposits — 90.7 billion soms (20.3 percent),
  • Deposits of other financial institutions — 12 billion soms (5.4 percent).

The dollarization rate of the banking sector’s loan portfolio made up 17.8 percent, a decrease of 2.2 percent since the beginning of 2025.

The dollarization of the banking sector’s deposit base reached 37.8 percent, a decrease of 5.1 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/345424/
views: 43
Print
Related
Number of people wishing to open new banks growing in Kyrgyzstan
Net profit of Kyrgyz banks exceeded 8.8 billion soms since beginning of 2025
Geological service puts up mineral sites in Batken region for auction
Bank deposits of Kyrgyzstanis exceed 605 billion soms
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms
Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies
265 million soms transferred to orphans' deposits since beginning of 2024
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
Popular
Hollywood actor Jackie Chan arrives in Almaty Hollywood actor Jackie Chan arrives in Almaty
Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan agree to accelerate Kambar-Ata 1 project Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan agree to accelerate Kambar-Ata 1 project
Traces of Glacier: Animated film about snow leopard screened in Bishkek Traces of Glacier: Animated film about snow leopard screened in Bishkek
30 September, Tuesday
12:28
Temporary changes to border checkpoint operations on Kyrgyz-Chinese border Temporary changes to border checkpoint operations on Ky...
12:22
Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent
12:13
Kyrgyz schools to host Russian Week of Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science
12:00
India emerges as most-preferred market for expansion among APAC-based 3PL firms
11:47
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of coal prices from October 1