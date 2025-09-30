Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent

The deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grew by 21.1 percent. These data are contained in the National Bank’s materials.

It is noted that the total deposit base of the banking sector amounted to 717.6 billion soms.

The growth by category is as follows:

Legal entity deposits — 304.9 billion soms (23.8 percent),

Individual deposits — 247.6 billion soms (19.2 percent),

Government deposits — 62.5 billion soms (20.8 percent),

Non-resident deposits — 90.7 billion soms (20.3 percent),

Deposits of other financial institutions — 12 billion soms (5.4 percent).

The dollarization rate of the banking sector’s loan portfolio made up 17.8 percent, a decrease of 2.2 percent since the beginning of 2025.

The dollarization of the banking sector’s deposit base reached 37.8 percent, a decrease of 5.1 percent.