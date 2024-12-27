15:18
English

265 million soms transferred to orphans' deposits since beginning of 2024

At least 652 bank accounts for orphans have been opened since the beginning of 2024 through December 1. In total, 2,974 full orphans are registered in the country, Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

The funds were allocated from the republican budget. The deposits for orphans are opened in Aiyl Bank OJSC with an annual replenishment from the republican budget. Earlier, former head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov noted that the state allocated 270 million soms for these purposes. Upon reaching the age of 18, orphans can use the funds in the following ways:

In the field of healthcare:

  • Payment for treatment and diagnostics that are not covered by state programs;
  • Rehabilitation of children with special needs;
  • Dental treatment, including fillings, extraction and correction of bite.

In the field of education:

  • Payment for tuition at colleges and universities in Kyrgyzstan or abroad, including post-university education.

In the field of housing:

  • Payment of rent with the option to buy;
  • Down payment or repayment of a mortgage under state programs;
  • Renovation of housing if it belongs to a child;
  • Purchase or construction of new housing, if the child needs more space and already owns real estate.
