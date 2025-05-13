12:55
Bank deposits of Kyrgyzstanis exceed 605 billion soms

More than 605 billion soms have accumulated in deposits of citizens in Kyrgyzstan’s banks. The Deposit Protection Agency reported.

«The volume of deposits in banks is growing annually by 30-40 percent. This demonstrates the stability of the financial sector and the economic growth of the country. Over the past three years, there has been a steady increase in confidence in the banking system and citizens increasingly prefer to keep their savings in banks,» the statement says.

For comparison: the funds accumulated by citizens are equivalent to more than 25 annual budgets of Bishkek, which in 2025 amounted to 23.6 billion soms.
