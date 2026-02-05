12:04
USD 87.45
EUR 103.45
RUB 1.14
English

Less than half of Kyrgyzstan’s 1,000 deposits being developed — IBC

Kyrgyzstan’s mineral resources are estimated at $177 billion. Executive Director of the International Business Council (IBC) Askar Sydykov said at B5+1 Dialogue on Critical Minerals panel session of the B5+1 Business Forum.

According to him, more than 1,000 mineral deposits are registered in the country, but less than half of them are currently being developed.

«Out of the 20 critical minerals recognized globally, only seven are actively being developed in our country,» Sydykov said.

He noted that the sector’s active development requires modern technologies, qualified personnel, and capital. «Every dollar invested in improving access to geological data generates $7.3 in revenue,» the IBC head added.

Sydykov also pointed out that Kyrgyzstan has not yet transitioned to international GORC standards and other innovative methods of managing geological data.

The B5+1 initiative is implemented by the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) under the Improving the Business Environment in Central Asia (IBECA) program, supported by the U.S. Department of State.
link: https://24.kg/english/360702/
views: 136
Print
Related
400 deposits being developed in Kyrgyzstan, 191 bln soms received over 4 years
Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent
Geological service puts up mineral sites in Batken region for auction
Bank deposits of Kyrgyzstanis exceed 605 billion soms
265 million soms transferred to orphans' deposits since beginning of 2024
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 555 billion soms
Cabinet decides to check licenses for Taldy-Bulak, Solto and Andash deposits
Deposit Protection Fund reaches 6.8 billion soms in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzaltyn granted rights to use Kyzyl-Ompol subsoil
Kyrgyzaltyn receives 15 new licenses, including for uranium development
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
5 February, Thursday
11:59
Cabinet plans to switch Bishkek HPP to gas within one - two years Cabinet plans to switch Bishkek HPP to gas within one -...
11:48
New Mayor appointed in Kara-Balta city
11:42
More than 200 electric vehicles imported into Kyrgyzstan daily
11:37
Remittances from Russia to Kyrgyzstan reach record $2.99 billion
11:09
Kyrgyzstan draws world's attention to climate risks for Issyk-Kul Lake