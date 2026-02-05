Less than half of Kyrgyzstan’s 1,000 deposits being developed — IBC

Kyrgyzstan’s mineral resources are estimated at $177 billion. Executive Director of the International Business Council (IBC) Askar Sydykov said at B5+1 Dialogue on Critical Minerals panel session of the B5+1 Business Forum.

According to him, more than 1,000 mineral deposits are registered in the country, but less than half of them are currently being developed.

«Out of the 20 critical minerals recognized globally, only seven are actively being developed in our country,» Sydykov said.

He noted that the sector’s active development requires modern technologies, qualified personnel, and capital. «Every dollar invested in improving access to geological data generates $7.3 in revenue,» the IBC head added.

Sydykov also pointed out that Kyrgyzstan has not yet transitioned to international GORC standards and other innovative methods of managing geological data.

The B5+1 initiative is implemented by the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) under the Improving the Business Environment in Central Asia (IBECA) program, supported by the U.S. Department of State.