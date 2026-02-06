26 auctions for subsoil use rights held in Kyrgyzstan — IBC

At least 26 auctions for subsoil use rights were held in 2025. Askar Sydykov, Executive Director of the International Business Council (IBC), announced at a business breakfast of B5+1 forum.

The IBC also reported that 2,050 subsoil use licenses have been issued so far, 103 of which belong to state-owned enterprises.

It was previously reported that the Kyrgyz Republic has over 1,000 mineral deposits and occurrences covering 51 types of mineral raw materials, including gold, silver, copper, antimony, tungsten, and rare earth minerals.

In the first nine months of last year, foreign direct investment in mineral extraction amounted to $190.3 million, or 21.5 percent of the total FDI in the country’s economy.

Investment dynamics in the mining sector demonstrated significant growth—twice as much (203.5 percent) as in the same period in 2024, the Ministry of Economic Development emphasized.