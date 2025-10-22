400 deposits being developed in Kyrgyzstan, 191 bln soms received over 4 years

As of today, more than 1,000 mineral deposits are listed on the state balance sheet of the Kyrgyz Republic, with about 400 currently under industrial development or at the stage of geological exploration and pilot production. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision reported.

The remaining 600 sites are temporarily suspended — some due to depleted reserves, others requiring reassessment, economic feasibility review, or the introduction of new extraction technologies.

According to the ministry, Kyrgyzstan’s deposits contain 51 types of mineral resources, including precious, non-ferrous, and rare earth metals, as well as coal and hydrocarbons.

From January to September 2025, mining enterprises contributed 42.7 billion soms in taxes and mandatory payments to the national and local budgets — 16 billion soms more than during the same period in 2024.

From 2021 to 2025, the state budget received over 191 billion soms from the mining sector.

As of January 1, 2025, the country’s proven reserves include:

Gold: 973 tons (+5.8 tons identified in 2025);

Alluvial gold: 7.4 tons (+56.8 kg in 2025);

Silver: 1,100 tons (+3.7 tons in 2025);

Copper: 960,400 tons (+6,400 tons in 2025);

Lead: 47,700 tons (+101,100 tons in 2025);

Zinc: 32,100 tons (+11,200 tons in 2025).

In the first nine months of 2025, 17 tons of gold, 198,000 tons of oil, 18.9 million cubic meters of gas, and 2.3 million tons of coal were extracted.

The ministry also reported that 26 auctions for mining sites were held this year, generating a total of $1.6 million.

As of September 2025, 2,005 licenses have been issued, 103 of which belong to state enterprises.