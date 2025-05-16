17:35
Geological service puts up mineral sites in Batken region for auction

The Kyrgyz Geological Service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision announced an open auction for the right to use subsoil resources in Batken region. Press service of the agency reported.

Domestic and foreign companies interested in geological exploration and deposit development are invited to participate. The auction list includes six sites located in Leilek district.

The following sites are put up for auction:

  • Koltso Perevalnoe — a quartz sand exploration site. Starting price: 1,615 soms.
  • Shor-Bulak Vostochny — a rubble stone exploration site. Starting price: 1,174 soms. This site requires initial geological exploration.
  • Parcha-Too — a limestone development site. Starting price: 1,865 soms.
  • Koltso Bulak-Bashy, Koltso Bulak-Bashy — 2, and Kyzyl-Bel — three quartz sand exploration sites with similar characteristics. The sand is potentially suitable for the glass industry. Starting prices are 1,630, 1,752, and 1,752 soms respectively.

All sites are located near Sulyukta and «Koltso» railway station, offering convenient logistics and transportation access for investors.
