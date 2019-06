Four people were injured in a collision of Nissan and Mercedes cars in Bishkek. The Traffic Safety Department reported.

The traffic accident occurred on June 3 at about 23.30.

«The driver of Nissan car, moving along Karasayev Street in eastern direction, collided with Mercedes car at the intersection with Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street. As a result, four injured were taken to hospital. Two children are among them. The cars were placed on impound lot,» the traffic police reported.