Fuel and lubricants smuggling. State Tax Service opens hotline

A hotline was launched in Kyrgyzstan to curb illegal import of goods, fuel and lubricants. The State Tax Service reported.

The hotline receives appeals and information from citizens on prevention of illegal import of goods, fuel and lubricants into the territory of Kyrgyzstan from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Citizens can call 0312613189 or contact via WhatsApp — 0779613189.

«The hotline works around the clock. Appeals are received by staff on duty from 9.00 to 18.00 with a lunch break from 12.30 to 13.30. In non-working hours, on weekends and holidays, recording of calls is performed using an automatic answering device. To get an answer to all other issues on taxation and activities of the Tax Service, taxpayers can contact the local tax authorities or the State Tax service call-center at 1240,» the message says.