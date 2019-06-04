11:35
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Fuel and lubricants smuggling. State Tax Service opens hotline

A hotline was launched in Kyrgyzstan to curb illegal import of goods, fuel and lubricants. The State Tax Service reported.

The hotline receives appeals and information from citizens on prevention of illegal import of goods, fuel and lubricants into the territory of Kyrgyzstan from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Citizens can call 0312613189 or contact via WhatsApp — 0779613189.

«The hotline works around the clock. Appeals are received by staff on duty from 9.00 to 18.00 with a lunch break from 12.30 to 13.30. In non-working hours, on weekends and holidays, recording of calls is performed using an automatic answering device. To get an answer to all other issues on taxation and activities of the Tax Service, taxpayers can contact the local tax authorities or the State Tax service call-center at 1240,» the message says.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Large batch of smuggled cigarettes detected in Batken region
SCNS checks involvement of employees of fiscal bodies in smuggling of fuel
Batch of cigarettes for 500,000 soms detained in Batken region
Kyrgyzstanis try to smuggle 143 tons of gasoline
SCNS stops smuggling of anhydride used in production of heroine
Financial police detain truck transporting fuel and lubricants without documents
Smuggling of gasoline for 1.2 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Man tries to smuggle medicine for million soms into Kyrgyzstan
Smuggled drugs for 2.7 million soms detained in Osh region
Large batch of smuggled batteries detained in Batken region
Popular
Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama
Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy
Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg Kyrgyzstani accused of rape of minor in St. Petersburg
Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek Fire drills take place on Osh market in Bishkek