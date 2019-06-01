Kyrgyzstan takes 94th place out of 176 in End of Childhood Index 2019

Kyrgyzstan took the 94th place out of 176 in the End of Childhood Index 2019, compiled by the International Fund Save the Children.

The republic has improved its indicators by 74 points since 2000 up to 832 points, but still showed the worst results among neighboring countries.

Authors of the index rated the standard of living of children in 176 countries of the world on a scale from 1 to 1,000 points, taking into account eight indicators that lead to premature end of childhood, such as child mortality, early marriages, child labor, teenage pregnancies and others.

The best countries for children are Singapore, Sweden and Finland.

The top 10 also include Norway, Slovenia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, South Korea and Belgium. Children have the worst quality of life in the Central African Republic, Niger, Chad, Mali, South Sudan and Somalia.

Estonia and Latvia take the 27-28th places in the ranking, Belarus — the 34th place, Russia — the 38th Kazakhstan — the 40th, Tajikistan — the 90th, Uzbekistan — the 72nd, Turkmenistan — the 67th, Ukraine — the 42nd, China — the 36th place.

As the authors of the study say, the overall situation with the quality of life of children has improved in 173 out of 176 states compared with 2000. The world community has managed to reduce the child mortality by 4.4 million children per year, increase the number of children going to school by 115 million, prevent 11 million of early marriages, reduce the number of stunted children by 49 million, and reduce the number of teenage pregnancies by 3 million per year.