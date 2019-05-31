17:35
Aknet scandal. Kuban Azhimudinov to be placed in detention center 1

One of the founders of Aknet LLC Kuban Azhimudinov will be placed in detention center 1. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Such decision was made by Pervomaisky District Court.

Recall, President of Aknet company was arrested and placed in pretrial detention center on May 28.

The Internet provider Aknet came to the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal of one of the co-founders of the company. He accused partners of understating revenue, withdrawal of money from the LLC, signing if fictitious contracts and etc.
