Scandal in Aknet. Founders of company can not get into office

One of the founders of Aknet LLC Ruslan Abdumazhitov and the lawyer of his partner Askar Kutanov, Zarylkan Toktosunova, could not get into the company’s office — the doors were closed.

«The company has always worked without break, and there has never been security. Subscribers could come at any time and solve their issues . Now, under the pretext of a break, they decided not to let us in,» said Ruslan Abdumazhitov.

Later, the founders of the company were allowed into the building, but the doors of many offices, including managers’, accountant’s office and subscriber service center, were locked.

«I have not come to the office since the moment of the conflict with Kuban Azhimudinov and threats from him,» Ruslan Abdumazhitov told.

The founders are trying to introduce external management at Aknet. According to the lawyer Zarylkan Toktosunova, Askar Kutanov is ill and is in the oncology department of the hospital.

Recall, the company’s president Kuban Azhimudinov was arrested by police officers the day before. He was placed in a detention center. The investigation asks to arrest the head of Aknet.

The Internet service provider Aknet came to the attention of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes at the end of November. The reason for the proceedings was an appeal by one of the co-founders of the company. He accused partners of understating revenue, withdrawing money from the LLC, signing of fictitious contracts and etc.