Deputy Prosecutor of Naryn - defendant in case on Aziz Batukaev’s release

Incumbent Deputy Prosecutor of Naryn region Mairambek Akmataliev is defendant in the criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that at the time of the release of the criminal Mairambek Akmataliev worked in the special prosecutor’s office.

The Supreme Court confirmed the information that the employee of the supervisory body is involved in the criminal case. A preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the Kyrgyz Republic was chosen for him.

Criminal case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. Doctors and a laboratory assistant who diagnosed him with cancer are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in the case. The police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva and the ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev on suspicion of falsification of documents and complicity in corruption. Later, Dinara Saginbaeva was placed under house arrest.