Kyrgyzstan to asphalt 363.4 kilometers of roads in 2019

It is planned to lay asphalt concrete pavement on 363.4 kilometers of Kyrgyzstan’s roads in 2019. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

According to the ministry, 126.6 kilometers of roads will be asphalted at the expense of the state budget. At the same time, asphalt will be laid on seven kilometers of Balykchy-Tamchi-Korumdu road. In addition, local roads, including those running through settlements, will be repaired.

«It is planned to asphalt 179.9 kilometers of roads at the expanse of state capital investments. At least 139.9 kilometers of roads in district centers and 40 kilometers on major sites, such as Kok-Tash — Ak-Sai — Tamdyk road, Ak-Sai-Rawat, and others will be repaired,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.