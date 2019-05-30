12:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan to asphalt 363.4 kilometers of roads in 2019

It is planned to lay asphalt concrete pavement on 363.4 kilometers of Kyrgyzstan’s roads in 2019. The Ministry of Transport and Roads reported.

According to the ministry, 126.6 kilometers of roads will be asphalted at the expense of the state budget. At the same time, asphalt will be laid on seven kilometers of Balykchy-Tamchi-Korumdu road. In addition, local roads, including those running through settlements, will be repaired.

«It is planned to asphalt 179.9 kilometers of roads at the expanse of state capital investments. At least 139.9 kilometers of roads in district centers and 40 kilometers on major sites, such as Kok-Tash — Ak-Sai — Tamdyk road, Ak-Sai-Rawat, and others will be repaired,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.
link:
views: 51
Print
Related
One of the greenest streets in Jalal-Abad destroyed
Chui Avenue partially closed in Bishkek
Abay Street opened for traffic in Bishkek after repairs
Section of Toktogul Street in Bishkek to be closed for heating system repairs
Mayor of Bishkek and Ambassador of China discuss investments, road repair
Road repairs to begin in Chui region in coming days
About 750 kilometers of roads need to be repaired in Bishkek
3 kilometers of roads to be repaired in district centers of Kyrgyzstan annually
About 123 kilometers of roads to be repaired in regions of Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Zhibek Zholu Avenue to be expanded in Bishkek
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Illegal devices for wiretapping found in Kyrgyzstan Illegal devices for wiretapping found in Kyrgyzstan