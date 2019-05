As a result of January-March 2019, at least 74,900 unemployed people were officially registered in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee reports.

About 99,500 people are registered with the State Employment Service as searching for a job. Compared with 2018, the figure increased by 19.2 percent, while the number of unemployed increased by 28.3 percent.

Most of the unemployed live in Jalal-Abad (25,827), Osh (18,005) and Batken (10,953) regions.