Nearly half of officially registered unemployed in Kyrgyzstan are women

Last year, women accounted for 46.3 percent of officially registered unemployed people in Kyrgyzstan. The registered unemployment rate relative to the working-age population reached 1.4 percent. The National Statistical Committee reported.

As the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration noted, 58,600 people applied to employment services in 2025, of whom 39,800 were officially registered as unemployed.

The largest number of registered unemployed was recorded in Osh region (10,523 people) and Jalal-Abad region (10,376).

At least 5,795 unemployed people are registered in Batken region; in Talas region — 2,319; Issyk-Kul region — 1,842; Chui region — 1,343; and Naryn region — 1,307.

In Bishkek and Osh cities, 3,144 and 3,192 unemployed people are officially registered, respectively.

Compared to 2024, the unemployment level in the country declined by 26 percent.

In 2024, Kyrgyzstan had 91,600 unemployed people, of whom 64,600 were officially registered.

It is also noted that in recent years the number of unemployed has been increasing due to citizens returning home amid tighter conditions for labor migrants in Russia.