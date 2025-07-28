17:22
Number of registered unemployed in Kyrgyzstan decreases by 21.9 percent

According to the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, as of July 1, 2025, the number of unemployed people registered with the state employment service and looking for work amounted to 65,400 people. This is 19.7 percent less than on the same date last year.

Of these, 45,500 thousand people are registered unemployed, which is 21.9 percent less than in July 2024. The level of registered unemployment in the total labor force is 1.6 percent.

Number of registered unemployed by region as of July 1, 2025 (compared to the same date in 2024):

• Batken region — 7,247 people

• Jalal-Abad region — 11,066 people

• Issyk-Kul region — 2,145 people

• Naryn region — 1,509 people

• Osh region — 12,308 people

• Talas region — 2,434 people

• Chui region — 2,004 people

• Bishkek city — 3,730 people

• Osh city — 3,073 people.

At least 45.5 percent of the total number of registered unemployed are women.

The decrease in the number of unemployed indicates positive dynamics in the labor market, despite regional features and challenges.

The Ministry of Labor continues to work to support employment and stimulate the creation of new jobs.
