Official unemployment in Kyrgyzstan falls by 22 percent

A significant decline in official unemployment has been recorded in Kyrgyzstan, the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration reported.

According to the ministry, the rate dropped to 1.4 percent in 2025 thanks to state employment programs.

At least 56,500 citizens were registered with employment services, a 20 percent decrease from the previous year. The number of officially unemployed individuals decreased by 22 percent.

In 2025, with the assistance of the ministry, 17,500 people were able to find employment. Another 19,800 citizens participated in active employment programs, including vocational training, retraining, and temporary employment.

The ministry notes that the decline in unemployment is due to the expansion of employment programs, development of the regional economy, and increased demand for labor in the private sector.