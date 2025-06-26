Unemployment rate decreases in Kyrgyzstan — National Statistical Committee

In 2024, the number of employed people increased and the unemployment rate decreased in Kyrgyzstan. The results of an integrated sample survey of household budgets and the labor force, conducted by the National Statistical Committee, show.

According to the data, the labor force aged 15 years and older reached 2.9 million people. At least 2.8 million of them are employed, more than 104,000 are unemployed.

Compared to 2023, the number of employed people increased by 4 percent, while the number of unemployed, on the contrary, decreased by 7 percent. Men predominate among the employed — 1.7 million, compared to 1.1 million women.

The employment rate in 2024 was 57 percent, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the previous year. At the same time, the employment rate among men is 72 percent, among women — 43 percent.

The unemployment rate at the end of the year fell to 3.7 percent, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than in 2023.