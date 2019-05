About 1,952 people have died from HIV since the beginning of registration of the virus in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Republican AIDS Center at the Ministry of Health Umut Chokmorova told journalists.

According to her, as of May 1, 2019, at least 9,800 HIV cases have been registered in the republic, including 658 HIV-positive children. As of today, 13 cases of HIV per 100,000 people are registered in Kyrgyzstan.