President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to attend summit of EEU Supreme Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will take part in the summit of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan on May 29.

The summit is timed to the 5th anniversary of signing of the agreement on creation of the Eurasian Economic Union. It is expected that the parties will discuss the issue on election the ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev the honorary head of the union. Recall, the idea of ​​creation of the integration association belongs to the former head of Kazakhstan.

The summit will last one day. Bilateral meetings are planned on its sidelines.
