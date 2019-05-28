Bishkek City Administration sets start date of 2nd phase of road repairs

The Mayor of Bishkek ordered to begin implementation of the second phase of Development of Road Network project in June. Aziz Surakmatov warned: in case of failure to meet the deadlines, responsible persons will be held accountable. He stated this at a scheduled meeting in the Bishkek City Administration.

The acting head of the Capital Construction Department Alexander Vorotnikov said that the main work was completed within the first phase.

“The commission revealed shortcomings in the repair of roads. They will be eliminated by the contractor. The second phase of Development of Road Network project envisages repair of 60 streets 70.78 kilometers long. The design estimates for all 60 streets are ready. At least 46 projects passed the examination, 14 are at the stage of passing,” he informed.

Aziz Surakmatov noted that there were many complaints and comments on the quality of the repaired roads, they need to be addressed as soon as possible. He instructed to begin the implementation of the second phase of the project in June. The mayor also announced the beginning of the development and implementation of the programs “Repair of Sidewalks and Construction of Bicycle Lanes” and “Repair of Roads in Residential Areas.”