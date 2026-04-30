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African delegation shows interest in passport and currency production at Uchkun

Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Togolese Republic Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé praised the products of Uchkun OJSC during his visit to Kyrgyzstan and expressed interest in potential cooperation.

He visited the enterprise together with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev. The delegation was shown the full production cycle — from coin minting to the manufacturing of passports, excise stamps, and vehicle license plates.

Guests got acquainted with the operations of the mint, binding and offset printing workshops, as well as the production process of state-level documents and the fuel marking system.

Following the visit, Faure Gnassingbé highlighted the high level of production organization and product quality, noting that a modern enterprise meeting international standards has been established in the country in a short period of time.

He also emphasized Togo’s interest in practical cooperation, including the possibility of placing orders for the production of passports and national currency.

It is worth noting that Uchkun OJSC currently produces license plates, driver’s licenses, passports, ID cards, as well as textbooks, diplomas, and other state-important products entirely within Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/372503/
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