Economy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov resigned. He confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency.

Oleg Pankratov stressed that he has received a lot of criticism lately. «I have to respond,» he explained.

Oleg Pankratov had served as the Minister of Economy of the country since 2018. Prior to that, from 2015 to 2017, he has been the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture Nurbek Murashev also resigned today.