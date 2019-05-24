Minister of Agriculture Nurbek Murashev resigns

Agriculture Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurbek Murashev resigned. The ministry confirmed the information.

However, its representatives did not specify the details, noting that Nurbek Murashev submitted notice of resignation at his own request.

It is obvious that the head of government will accept the resignation of the head of the Ministry of Agriculture. Nurbek Murashev is constantly in the spotlight, and he is the most criticized official.

At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on May 22, the Prime Minister reprimanded Nurbek Murashev.

«Like in the last year, potatoes should not be brought into the office. You need to look for buyers already now. Think about it,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev warned.