12:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Sanzhar Mukanbetov was appointed the Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a corresponding decree.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov has headed the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over Financial Market since 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Vice Prime Minister in the Government of Sapar Isakov for several months. In total, he had worked as a Deputy Economy Minister for 6 years.

Minister of Economy Oleg Pankratov resigned last week. He told that he had received a lot of criticism lately, so decided to submit a notice of resignation.
link:
views: 74
Print
Related
Sanzhar Mukanbetov approved as Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan
Sanzhar Mukanbetov runs for post of Minister of Economy
Economy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov resigns
Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan criticized in Parliament
Economy Minister Artem Novikov to learn Kyrgyz language
Kyrgyzstan needs Japan’s investments
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Illegal devices for wiretapping found in Kyrgyzstan Illegal devices for wiretapping found in Kyrgyzstan