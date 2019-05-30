Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Sanzhar Mukanbetov was appointed the Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a corresponding decree.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov has headed the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over Financial Market since 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Vice Prime Minister in the Government of Sapar Isakov for several months. In total, he had worked as a Deputy Economy Minister for 6 years.

Minister of Economy Oleg Pankratov resigned last week. He told that he had received a lot of criticism lately, so decided to submit a notice of resignation.