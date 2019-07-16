19:09
Oleg Pankratov appointed Adviser to President of Kyrgyzstan

Former Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov has been appointed an Advisor to the President of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

The relevant decree was signed by Sooronbai Jeenbekov today.

Recall, Minister of Economy Oleg Pankratov submitted a notice of resignation on May 24, 2019. He noted that he had been criticized a lot lately. «I need to respond,» he explained.

Oleg Pankratov had served as the Minister of Economy since 2018. Prior to that, from 2015 to 2017, he took the post of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.
