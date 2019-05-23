Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan criticized in Parliament

Member of Parliament Tazabek Ikramov doubts the competence and professionalism of Economy Minister Oleg Pankratov. He stated this at a session today.

According to him, investments not come to the regions, there is a sharp outflow of investments for 2018, and Oleg Pankratov is to blame for this, Tazabek Ikramov believes.

«The Ministry of Economy does not work with investors. I have already said about this many times, but there is no reaction. If this continues in the future, I think we should raise the issue of job competence of Oleg Pankratov,» Tazabek Ikramov said.

Deputy Ruslan Kazakbaev also spoke about a decrease in investment. He stressed that their level reduced by 500 million soms.