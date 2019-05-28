Sanzhar Mukanbetov approved as Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan

Committee of the Parliament on Constitutional Law, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations approved the candidacy of Sanzhar Mukanbetov for the post of Minister of Economy. The decision was made today at its meeting.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov has been heading the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market since 2018. Prior to that, he served as the Deputy Prime Minister in the Government of Sapar Isakov for several months. In total, he had worked as a Deputy Economy Minister for 6 years.

Former Economy Minister Oleg Pankratov resigned last week.