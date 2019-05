Sanzhar Mukanbetov, head of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market, runs for the post of Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan. Sources in Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

Oleg Pankratov resigned at his own request on May 24. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepted his resignation today.

Sanzhar Mukanbetov returned to the State Financial Supervision Agency in 2018.