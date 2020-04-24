Oleg Pankratov becomes member of EEC Customs Cooperation Board

By the decision of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Oleg Pankratov was appointed to the position of a member of the Board (Minister) for Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The Department of Protocol and Organizational Support of the EEC reports.

He was relieved of his post of an Adviser to the President of Kyrgyzstan, where he had worked since July 2019.

Oleg Pankratov was born on January 1, 1969. He graduated from the Pedagogical Institute with a degree in Physics, Computer Science and Computer Engineering, the Kyrgyz State National University with a degree in Jurisprudence.

1999-2006 — Chairman of the Union of Entrepreneurs NGO;

2010 — Member of the Constitutional Meeting of the Kyrgyz Republic;

2010-2013 — Deputy Minister of Economic Regulation of the Kyrgyz Republic;

2013-2015 — Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, expert on the Customs Union and EAEU;

2015-2017 — Minister of Economy, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic;

2018-2019 — Minister of Economy;

2019-2020 — Advisor to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He is a 3rd class Counsellor of State of the Civil Service.