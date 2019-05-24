SCNS checks involvement of employees of fiscal bodies in smuggling of fuel

The Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan checks possible involvement of employees of fiscal and other fuel and lubricants import control authorities in the organization of a smuggling channel in the framework of pre-trial proceedings. The SCNS reported.

According to it, Corruption Control Service of SCNS suppressed smuggling of fuel and lubricants (gasoline AI 92) channel to Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan under the guise of «gas condensate» bypassing the mandatory tax payments.

As a result of operational and investigative measures on May 22, three tank cars with gasoline AI 92 with a volume of 180 tons were detained on the territory of a private petroleum storage depot. The facts of sale of fuel and lubricants received through the specified scheme from the storage depot to individual filling stations in Chui region have been documented.

Four tank trucks with fuel and lubricants with fake shipping documents were detained at the departure from the storage depot.

Since May 14, more than 700 tons of fuel and lubricants were delivered to the mentioned storage depot under this scheme.