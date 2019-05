Five people were injured as a result of a collision of Mercedes Benz and Toyota Avensis cars in Bishkek. The Traffic Safety Department of the capital reported.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 8.29.

«Mercedes car, driving along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, collided with Toyota Avensis car driven by 33-year-old citizen at the intersection with Azhybek Baatyr Street. Both cars were placed on car impound. The injured were hospitalized,» the traffic police informed.