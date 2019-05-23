Bishkek City Administration plans to improve water supply of residential areas

Delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development headed by Suma Chakrabarti visited Orto-Alysh water intake, got acquainted with implementation of the second phase of Rehabilitation of Bishkek Water Supply and Sewerage Systems project and met with the Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The project is implemented at the expense of investments by the Government of the Swiss Confederation and the EBRD. They invest €16 million, part of which is a grant, and the second part — a loan.

The water intake has 115 artesian wells, most of which need to be redrilled. Orto-Alysh is one of the main sources of water supply in Bishkek. It covers more than 40 percent of the need of the capital in drinking water.

In the framework of the second phase, 35 new wells have been drilled and equipped with pumps, other 16 — during the first phase.

The Bishkek City Administration outlined that the project would increase the supply of drinking water, improve the analysis of the quality of drinking water and wastewater, connect residential areas and the private houses sector to the centralized water disposal system.