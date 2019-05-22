Detection of drug resistant tuberculosis increases in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz phthisiatricians have made great progress in treatment of patients with multi-resistant (resistant) forms of tuberculosis. Director of the National Phthisiology Center Abullaat Kadyrov said at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, introduction of a new treatment regimen for this category of patients, recommended by WHO, started in Kyrgyzstan in 2016. It allows to reduce the treatment period to 9-12 months and significantly improve efficiency.

«At least 131 patients have undergone treatment according to this scheme in 2017, the effectiveness was 79 percent, in children — 95 percent,» he stressed.

According to him, the incidence of resistant forms of tuberculosis is decreasing in the republic. «About 1,244 patients were detected in 2016, in 2017 — 1,206, in 2018 — 1,208,» Abullaat Kadyrov told.

Related news Anyone with TB can be cured in Kyrgyzstan

The director of NPC outlined that one of the causes of the resistant TB forms is the discontinuation of treatment by patients.

«The treatment is long, but sometimes patients, feeling better, stop taking the medicine. They think they are cured, but they are not. The break leads to the fact that mycobacteria adapt to medicines, and a resistant form develops. Another way, according to WHO, is non-compliance with infection control measures. Infection occurs in hospitals. Therefore, we are expanding the outpatient treatment regimen. And one more way — one can become infected with resistant forms,» he noted.

Abdullaat Kadyrov noted that due to improved diagnostics, detection of the disease, including among children, has increased.

«If there is a slightest suspicion of a multi-resistant form in children, we immediately send them to CT scan procedure. It is carried out at the expense of the Global Fund. In addition, as of today, laboratories provide with test results within 24 hours,» he told.

The director announced statistics on the incidence of multi-resistant TB among children. According to him, 35 cases were registered in 2016, in 2017 — 39, in 2018 — 48 children.