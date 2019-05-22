16:50
Heavy trucks with cement not allowed to cross Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan border

At least 103 heavy trucks with cement stand idle at Dostuk checkpoint on Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan border. Drivers of the trucks told journalists.

According to them, the problems began on May 12. Today, there are more than 2,000 tons of cement in the trucks. At the same time, the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan assured that trucks are allowed to cross the border without hindrances. The State Customs Service is not aware of any restrictions on the import of cement from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan. Drivers ask diplomats and the Ministry of Economy to intervene and resolve controversial issues.

At the same time, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan reports that four cement plants with a production capacity of 2 million tons each were put into operation in Karakalpakstan, Surkhandarya, Andijan and Navoi regions in 2019. By the end of the year, new plants with a capacity of 3.5 million tons will be commissioned. The total potential of cement production will be increased to 15 million tons. It was noted that this will allow to cover domestic demand and reduce the cost of cement.
