Bishkek Mayor signs decree appointing Head of City Health Care Department

Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov signed a decree appointing Baktygul Ismailova to the post of the Head of the City Health Care Department.

The mayor took into account the recommendation of the head of the mayor’s office Balbak Tulobaev.

Baktygul Ismailova is 52 years old. For almost 10 years (from 2009 to 2018), she had headed the Family Medicine Center No. 12, was the Health Coordinator for Leninsky district of the capital. Since December 2018, she headed the United Center of Family Medicine in Pervomaisky district of Bishkek.

In 1990, she graduated from the Medical Faculty of the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute, and in 1994 she completed an internship in Obstetrics and Gynecology. From 1994 to 2004, she worked as an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Bishkek Maternity Hospital 1.