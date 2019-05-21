11:55
Safe City: Budget receives 70 million soms from paid fines

At least 44.5 percent of 108,000 fines for violation of traffic rules have been paid. The Main Traffic Safety Department of Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Since the beginning of the launch of Safe City project, 108,137 decisions on violation of the traffic rules were issued, which have been sent to the owners of vehicles.

At least 48,168 fines for 70 million soms have been paid.

Safe City project was launched in the country on February 12. Sending of notices began on March 4.
