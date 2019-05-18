12:03
Business repeatedly suffers losses due to accumulation of trucks at border

More than 80 trucks have accumulated on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan section of the state border.

Line of heavy trucks stretches for several kilometers.

The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan assures that there are no restrictions from the Kyrgyz side.

«There is a traffic jam on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan section of the border. Cars pass without any obstacles. Kazakh colleagues carry out several types of inspections,» the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Drivers of heavy trucks confirm that delays occur in Kazakhstan.

Some of them stand in the traffic jam just for a couple of hours, others — almost a day.

«This situation lasts for almost a month. Today, there are not so many trucks; last night, all the heavy trucks were not on the side of the road, but on the main highway,» one of the drivers told.

Drivers pass their colleagues who transport perishable products out of turn.

Recall, this is not the first congestion of heavy trucks on Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan section of the border this year. On March 19, Kazakhstan introduced additional inspections by the veterinary and tax authorities. Officials of both countries managed to resolve the situation only on April 4.
