European Union presents vision of cooperation with Central Asia

The European Union presented its vision of partnership with Central Asia and a renewed strategy for cooperation with the countries of the region. The European Union Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The day before, a joint statement was made by the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. It sets out an outlook for strengthening partnership with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

«Central Asia has always been an important region, given its history, culture and the role of a bridge between East and West. Today, against the background of positive internal and regional dynamics, growing global challenges that require strengthening of the partnership, it is becoming increasingly strategic,» EU High Representative Federica Mogherini said.

Perseverance and prosperity will be the pillars of our cooperation with Central Asia, as well as support for sustainable development and reforms for the benefit of our citizens.

Federica Mogherini

EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica added that the European Union is the leading development partner of Central Asia. The volume of assistance provided to the region to ensure the rule of law, border management, trade promotion, protection of the environment and water resources for 2014-2020 will exceed €1 billion.

«Within the framework of the renewed partnership, we would like to strengthen cooperation with the Central Asian countries, help them to establish ties with each other, to make the region more stable and prosperous,» Neven Mimica summed up.
