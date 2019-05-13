18:59
Criminal case opened on beating two-year-old girl in Suzak

Police of Jalal-Abad region opened a criminal case on the fact of beating a two-year-old girl in Suzak district. Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, the fact of inflicting bodily injuries to the child was registered under the article «Causing light bodily harm.» The grandmother, with whom the girl lived, has not been charged so far.

Beaten two-year-old girl taken to intensive care unit in Suzak
According to investigators, the grandmother is in the hospital. She is not allowed to visit the girl in the intensive care unit. The suspect claims that she did not hit the girl in the head. The child fell down the stairs. The police conduct pre-trial check.

Employees of Child Rights Defenders’ League Public Foundation created a coordination group to assist the child.

«Despite the position of mother and relatives in this case, the Public Foundation will seek bringing to justice the perpetrators of violence against the child,» the Foundation said.
