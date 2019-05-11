Beaten two-year-old girl taken to intensive care unit in Suzak

A two-year-old girl suffered from violence and mistreatment by her relatives in Suzak district. Child Rights Defenders’ League Public Foundation reported.

According to the foundation, the child was taken to the intensive care unit of Jalal-Abad Regional Hospital with multiple injuries on May 7.

«The child has injuries and old injuries on almost her entire body. The girl also has head injury. The child, most likely, was subjected to violence systematically, although this case was registered as incident,» the foundation told.

«The mother of the child works in Moscow. She has no husband. The girl and another five-year-old child were left with mother’s stepmother, who has several other grandchildren to raise. It is assumed that the girl is the victim of violence precisely by the members of the family she lived in,» the message says.

Despite the fact that the child received injuries, which can lead to serious health consequences, no family member has been held responsible.

Child Rights Defenders’ League Public Foundation formed a coordination group between public organizations, the Ombudsman’s Institute and the Social Protection Department, as well as compatriots from Moscow to assist the child.

«Despite the position of mother and relatives in this case, the public foundation will seek bringing to justice the perpetrators of violence against the child,» the foundation said.