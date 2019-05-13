Nine people killed in traffic accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway

Nine people were killed in traffic accident on Almaty — Bishkek highway. Press service of the Police Department of Almaty region reported.

The traffic accident occurred on the morning of May 12 on the 109th kilometer of the road. Nine people were killed in the collision of Lada and Toyota Camry cars, including both drivers and three women.

«The dead were identified. They are residents of Almaty, Shymkent, Turkestan and Almaty regions. According to preliminary version, driver of Lada car lost control of the vehicle, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with Toyota car,» the press service of Police Department of Almaty region reported.