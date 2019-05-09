10:46
Tender for 2nd phase of Safe City project announced

The State Committee for Information Technology and Communications announced a tender for the purchase of services for automatic provision of comprehensive information on traffic, video surveillance data and traffic rules violations, recorded by cameras within the second phase of Safe City project. State procurement portal says.

In the framework of the second stage, 306 hardware-software complexes will be launched, 40 of which are mobile, the rest — for high-speed sections and settlements.

Bids will be opened on June 27.

Procurement method is one stage with prequalification. As a part of the prequalification, work experience and technical proposal of the participants of the competition will be studied. Potential contractors that have passed to the next round will be admitted to the stage of submitting their price offer.

The planned purchase amount is 5,791,764,960 soms.
