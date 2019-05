Judicial board of the Bishkek City Court released the ex-head of the National Security Service (the State Committee for National Security now) Murat Sutalinov today.

After his release, the General stated that he did not expect such a court decision.

«I want to thank those who supported me. There were a lot of them, I feel it, and my wife told about it. I felt bad before, but I have a hope now,» Murat Sutalinov said.