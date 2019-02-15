Court denies early release of terminally ill Murat Sutalinov

The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek considered the case on the early release of the former head of the National Security Service of Kyrgyzstan Murat Sutalinov.

The court decided not to release the prisoner due to his state of health. The presiding judge, Baktybek Sydygaliev, explained: the court had the right to satisfy a motion of lawyers of Murat Sutalinov, but was not obliged.

Murat Sutalinov is incurably ill and needs palliative care, which he cannot receive in conditions of imprisonment. The convict’s attorneys will appeal the court’s decision.

It should be noted that prosecutors also opposed the release, explaining that Murat Sutalinov had not served two thirds of his sentence.

According to the verdict of the Supreme Court in a criminal case on April 7, 2010 events, Murat Sutalinov was sentenced to 25 years in prison with confiscation of property. The former head of the National Security Service has cancer. He is being kept in prison 47. Every two weeks, Murat Sutalinov is taken for chemotherapy to the National Oncology Center.